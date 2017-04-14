Police, Gendarmes Vandalise Big Mankon Cathedral Gate

By Chris Mbunwe

Police and gendarmes, on April 6, forced open the gate of the St. Joseph Cathedral Big Mankon, Bamenda, for the FENASSCO ‘B’ Games football final to hold, against the advice of the owners of the playground; the Bishop and the Church.

Prior to the finals, the administration of the Northwest, made frantic efforts to get the church to allow access to the playground and the request was turned down. The FENASSCO officials were thus informed that they could not use the Catholic School playground because tracks had been circulated by unidentified persons threatening to burn the school if the FENASSCO finals took place there.

Reverend Father Humphrey Tata Mbuy, who spoke to the press, described the incident as regrettable. The person in charge of the playground, according to Tata Mbuy, had turned down the application.

Instead of taking the finals to the many other playgrounds in Bamenda, the forces of law and order forced open the gate into the holy premises and heavily deployed well armed troops and the children played the finals without spectators.

Addressing athletes and officials who converged at Bamenda Commercial Avenue grandstand for the official closing of the 2017 FENASSCO “B”, the Minister of Basic Education, Youssouf Hadidja Alim, congratulated the participants for excellent performances and called on winners not to lie on their laurels while consoling those who performed poorly to work hard next year in the East Region.

West Region came first with 12 gold medals out of the 24 medals won; Littoral came 2nd with nine gold medals in 25 medals (highest); Northwest 3rd – seven gold medals in 13 medal; Centre Region – six gold medals; Adamawa 5 – gold medals; Far North – four gold medals; North – three; East – one; Southwest – one; the South Region occupied the last position with seven silver and six bronze making 13 medals.

The Governor the Northwest Region, Lele L’Afrique and the Government Delegate to the Bamenda City Council, represented by the Secretary General of the Council, Jude Waindim, handed over the medals.