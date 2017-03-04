Police Haunt Internet Users; Browsing now “Cyber crime”?

By Azore Opio

Internet browsing might sooner or later become a ‘cybercrime’ in the Southwest Region as police intensify a clampdown on people hungry for Internet connection.

Those exceptionally in need of Internet connectivity and who are forced beyond endurance to hunt for the high-tech communication technology in Fako now have to contend with stalking police.

A hide-and-seek game of sorts between the police and Internet browsers has thus materialised in the vicinity of the tollgate at New Bonako just a few minutes’ drive from the Mungo Bridge.

Apparently, Government, in its swiftness to stem the flow of rather rancorous and radical postings and viral streams on social media, severely misjudged the strength of the aftershock of shutdown of the Internet in the Southwest and Northwest Regions, sparking an information crisis.

“At the tollgate and beyond towards Bekoko, you can see people, especially youths, milling about sometimes at the roadside. They are browsing but they have to take off as soon as the police appear,” said one Internet browser.

Sometimes, the browsers are arrested and their android phones confiscated.

“The police just grab your phone and that is the end of your relationship with your phone,” said a young man who narrowly missed parting with his android phone.

The Internet stoppage has not just slowed down some businesses but actually shut them down with associated heavy financial losses. Users, however, had succeeded in getting connection even it means braving the bushes.

“Recently, we discovered a hot spot somewhere in Woteva, a village in Buea on the slopes of Mt. Cameroon. As soon as we settled down to business a police van appeared from nowhere, and the police asked what we were doing?” a young entrepreneur told The Post.

Reports also say students and lecturers of the University of Buea whose courses depend heavily upon the Internet are at a loss.

“I don’t know what to tell you to do,” a lecturer is quoted as telling his students.