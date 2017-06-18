Portugal’s CD Tondela Sings Tembeng Abenego

Tembeng Abenego

By Basil K Mbuye

The Portuguese Primeira Liga side have secured the services of the 25-year-old Cameroonian midfielder in order to boosts their midfield compartment.

This information was made public on the club’s website after the player completed a successful medical to cement the move. However, the transfer fee has not been made public regarding the move.

Azongha Tembeng Abenego has signed a two-year contract with Primeira Liga side Clube Desportivo de Tondela that will run from June 2017 to June 2019 after leaving Algerian champions ES Setif.

This new move will give the midfielder the opportunity to have a taste of European football for the first time since he started his professional career.

The former Les Astre of Douala midfielder, expressed his joy as he will be plying his trade in Europe during the 2017/2018 footballing season.

“It is a great move for me and my career. I am so happy. It will also be a great challenge for me which am ready to take,” Tambeng said.

Although a midfielder, the versatile player can play in the cetre-back and left-fullback positions. His combative style of play, tight marking of opponents and ability to break down opposition plays will help give his new club shape in the midfield.

Tembeng had spells in Aigle Royal of Menoua, Les Astres in Cameroon and in Algeria with MC El Eulma, DRB Tadjenanet, and ES Setif were he won the championship.

He was also part of Cameroon’s squad that won the bronze medal at the 2011 All-Africa Games.