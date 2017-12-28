Press Release
REPUBLIC OF CAMEROON
MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT, PROTECTION OF NATURE AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
Secretariat General
No 0000048/C/MINEPDED/SG/DPDD/SDPGE
Yaounde, the 28th December, 2017
The Minister of Environment, Protection of Nature and Sustainable Development hereby, informs the national and international community, about the holding of public hearings relating to the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for the construction of a Natural Rubber Processing Factory in Meyomessala, Dja & Lobo Division, submitted by Sud Cameroun HÃ©vÃ©a Company (SUDCAM).
These public hearings will hold from January 5th to 11th, 2018, as from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Meyomessala Council Hall.
This exercise is aimed at collecting the observations of the population and interested parties on the above study.
The Minister of Environment, Protection of Nature and Sustainable Development, consequently, invites the population and other stakeholders, to actively take part in the exercise.
The Minister Delegate
Dr. Nana Aboubakar Djalloh