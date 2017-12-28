Press Release

REPUBLIC OF CAMEROON

MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT, PROTECTION OF NATURE AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

Secretariat General

Yaounde, the 28th December, 2017

The Minister of Environment, Protection of Nature and Sustainable Development hereby, informs the national and international community, about the holding of public hearings relating to the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for the construction of a Natural Rubber Processing Factory in Meyomessala, Dja & Lobo Division, submitted by Sud Cameroun HÃ©vÃ©a Company (SUDCAM).

These public hearings will hold from January 5th to 11th, 2018, as from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Meyomessala Council Hall.

This exercise is aimed at collecting the observations of the population and interested parties on the above study.

The Minister of Environment, Protection of Nature and Sustainable Development, consequently, invites the population and other stakeholders, to actively take part in the exercise.

The Minister Delegate

Dr. Nana Aboubakar Djalloh