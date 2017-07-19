Prostitutes Drug Babies To Avoid Distraction

When some Miniferme prostitutes are set to work, not even their breast-feeding babies are spared.

They prevent them from wanting to suck, by giving them hard drugs, while sucking money out of men.

The sex hawkers made this revelation recently in response to interrogations with respect to the World Day against Abuse and Illicit Trafficking of Drugs observed every June 26.

“Working with babies crying around and wanting to suck distracts us and also puts the babies in danger of abduction. Sometimes tears stream down our cheeks as we watch our helpless babies laughing uncontrollably and falling asleep under the influence of these hard substances,” said one Marie Louise.

Illicit drugs, added the sex workers, are indispensable in their profession, because, they are most often subjected to very dehumanising and disheartening acts of sexuality with brute and bestial clients that they incur bruises and blisters which can take many weeks to heal naturally.

According to them, some men are very violent and inhumane when having sex with prostitutes because they view them as mere objects of pleasure. During the act, they pinch and pound them, pulling and biting every meaty part of their bodies.

“By the time one is done with one night, your entire body aches seriously. Sometimes the pain is so excruciating that you cannot bare them with just normal painkillers. You need something extra to kill the pain, and that is why we go an extra mile to deal with cocaine, marijuana and other injectable substances,” another prostitute Jacqueline, explained.

They said the multi-dimensional role of these illicit drugs helps them enormously for they act as analgesics, aphrodisiacs (sex enhancers), and sedatives. They also use the drugs as sleep-inducers to steal from wealthy nonchalant customers.

“Once we observe that a client is financially loaded, we enter the bath and apply the drugs on our breast tips and when they suck them, after the activity, they fall into deep sleep while we empty their wallets and sneak away with their money,” said one sex worker.

When newcomers join the profession, one Annie Laure said, these hard drugs are used by brothel keepers to officially welcome them.

“It is used as a baptism of fire. The novice is drugged and all the boys in the brothel gang-rape her to open up her tight private so she doesn’t have much pain when penetrated by men with different sizes and shapes of penises.

“Because of time factor in this our profession, there is absence of foreplay before intercourse, so, men just dive into us and begin grinding unsympathetically in order to have full fun before their time elapses.

As a result, they say they sustain blisters and wounds, especially for the beginners who are not used to being hammered by many men straightaway.

This method of gang-rape, they say, is the brothel boys’ own contribution to promote their business and to psychologically prepare them beforehand for any eventuality.

“The places where we sometimes actually sleep or lie to have these agonising intercourses are horrible.

Most often, impatient clients just push us on a brick or into a nearby bush to have a quickie. Our waist, joints, elbows, and tummies ache seriously after such strenuous positioning.”

Asked how they get the drugs, the prostitutes were rather evasive on the topic as they intimated that since these are contraband goods, the network is too complex to explain. But for other available drugs, they get them from roadside medicine sellers in the Miniferme neighbourhood.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes, (UNODC), 1.9 million people die yearly due to illicit drugs and the 2017World Drug Report reveals that illicit drugs consumption is a disturbing obstruction to the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, particularly Goals 3 and 16 on health and peaceful societies, respectively.

However, the UN Secretary General, Antonio Gutterres, believes that, despite the challenges and risks inherent in tackling this global problem, the international community, through collective actions, can implement a coordinated, balanced and comprehensive approach that can lead to sustainable solutions to this universal threat.

By Solange Tegwi