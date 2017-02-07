Purported ‘Fako Youth Council’ Denounce Anti-Northwest Campaign

By Andrew Nsoseka

Some youths in Fako, under the banner of Fako Youth Council, have issued a communiqué, signed by some 22 exco members, denouncing the pronouncements of former Prime Minister, Peter Mafany Mosonge, UB VC, Dr. Nalova Lyonga, Chief Tabetando and a host of others, which instigated hatred towards Northwesterners, ‘Graffis’.

Reacting to the ‘Southwest elite’ who launched ‘xenophobic’ attacks on Northwesterners whom they styled as promoters of the strike action in the Anglophone Regions, the signatories, claiming to be leaders Fako youths, averred: “We hereby condemn such statements in the strongest terms… we the youths of West Cameroon want to make the former PM and his cohorts to understand that such words from them make us stronger and more united than ever,” they wrote.

According to the signatories of the communiqué, the former PM and others do not “speak as elite of Southwest Region as they claim to be.” The communiqué went further to ask the ‘Southwest elite’ to stop “inciting Northwest and Southwest divide.” To them, the utterances by the elite do not represent their plight for unity in West Cameroons.

Questioning the former Prime Minister on whether Barrister Agbor Balla, Dr. Mballa Nkongho, Dr. James Abangma and others, are ‘graffis.’

“You can never split us again,” they stated

The communiqué was signed by Wolete Evelyne as Secretary General alongside Ekema Divine as Public Relations Officers, as well as 20 other youths, as executives of the Fako Youth Council. The other members are: Mokake Elvis, Elundu George, Eposi Catherine, Bwanga Elvis, Monono Joseph, Lyonga Ndedi, Njume Jonathan, Basil Ngange, Ngange Romeo, Sepherine Eposi, Mokake Delphine, Makollo Rita, Tata Kingue, Mbella Roger, Njoh Regina, Njoh James, Efeti Josephine, Mbulla Joseph, Njoh Emilia, Ewara Desmond and Muambo Edward