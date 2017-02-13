Quitters Are Losers, Gov’t Tells Absconders Of Youth Day Celebrations

By Maxcel Fokwen

The Secretary General at the Southwest Governor’s office, Clement Fon Ndikum, has asserted that quitters of celebrations to mark the 51 edition of the national youth day are losers.

Fon Ndikum made the assertion at the Kumba City Council Grandstand shortly after presiding over celebrations to mark the 2017 edition of the national youth day.

The administrator declared that those who boycotted the event are losers. To him, persons who boycotted the event have seen that those who threaten and promise mayhem have nothing to offer.

He expressed satisfaction over the peaceful event in Kumba. He admitted that the turnout did not hit general expectations as a result of current happenings in the Northwest and Southwest Regions of the country.

“I am satisfied that the 51stedition of the national youth day has taken place in Kumba. I acknowledge that the turnout was not impressive as it was supposed to have been, for reasons that we all know. But am glad to note that we live in a republic and there are people who believe in the Government. People who acknowledge the fact that the Government has taken measures to assure their security and they didn’t fear to come out during a national ceremony like the national youth day”.

Regarding the absence of confessional and lay private schools from this year’s event, the administrator described the situation as unfortunate.

He said Government has taken note and necessary measures will be taken when the time comes. Fon Ndikum said further that the Government has always seen the confessional and lay private schools as partners in the education sector.

To the youth, parents and teachers, the Region’s scribe stated that there should make meaning out of the youth day celebration and return to school.

He said everyone has seen that those who intimidate and threaten the public have nothing to offer. He charged the population to trust the Head of State and the Government and return to school.

Education, the Secretary General went further, remains a fundamental human right that should not be violated.

Teachers Represent students

The march past in Kumba, which lasted about 40 minutes, saw teachers representing students for most of the schools from across the three Subdivisions. For some schools, principals and other senior tutors held the sign boards and marched past the grandstand.

A handful of students from the bilingual high schools, namely; GBHS Kumba Station, Mambanda and CASS Kumba participated in the exercise.

Students from the Government Bilingual Teachers Training College, GBTTC and the professional agricultural schools, REDSTS and CDSTS Kumba also took part in the exercise, though, for the very first time the students put on assorted dresses.

Military presence

The commemoration was conducted under high military surveillance with police spotted on some roof tops. The security equally helped guide some officials who took part in the exercise back to their seats as the population watched.

Shortly after the exercise, there was a brief cocktail at the Kumba City Council chambers before the officials quickly dispersed to their homes.

Despite all the activities, shops and other businesses in Kumba remained closed throughout the day.