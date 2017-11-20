Slain Gendarmes Laid To Rest

By Chris Mbuwne

Four Gendarmerie Officers who were murdered in Jakiri, Bamenda and Eyumjock were Friday, November 17, laid to rest.

Before conveying the mortal remains of the fallen security officers to the Northern Regions of Cameroon, the officers were accorded military honours at the Bamenda Commercial Avenue Grandstand.

Before their demise, the deceased military officers were drafted into the Northwest and Southwest Regions to crush the Anglophone uprising.

The four military officers who lost their lives between November 6, 7 and 8 are: Rene Hinma (Staff Sergent), Djonlay Bienvenue (Senior Gendarme), Emmanuel Yaya and David Sali (Student Gendarmes).

In his eulogy, the Northwest Gendarmerie Legion Commander, Valere Nkoa, described the incident as unfortunate and barbaric.

He said his colleagues died in active service, defending lives and property, especially children’s right to education. “Fellow fallen Comrades, be assured that your sacrifice will not be in vain.”

In a terse message of condolence from the Head of State Paul Biya, read at the occasion by the Senior Divisional Officer for Mezam, Pierre Rene Songha, the Head of State, called on the colleagues of the fallen soldiers to emulate the example of the deceased.

As brave soldiers, he said, they should not relent in their efforts in defending the citizens, and their property.

Talking to the Press after the occasion, the National Chairman of the Social Democratic Front, SDF, Ni John Fru Ndi, said the emotional ceremony he was attending is to let others know that the live of every Cameroonian is priceless, especially the army who are there to protect the citizens and their property.

He blamed Biya for not putting an end to the senseless killings on both sides. “When the Indomitable Lions were to present the AFCON football trophy, I held Biya’s hand in firm grab and refreshed his mind about the ongoing Anglophone Crisis and told him to handle the Problem tactfully before he would be held responsible for what is happening.”

Prior to the event, the Secretary of State in the Ministry of Defence in charge of the National Gendarmerie, Jean Baptist Bokam, who presided at the official ceremony at the Grandstand, doled out undisclosed sums of money to the family members of the fallen soldiers to defray cost of burial.

The four gendarmes were decorated posthumously with medals.