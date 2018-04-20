Southwest Regional League Kick-off With 12-Goal Thriller

Basil K Mbuye

The 2018 season of the Southwest Regional League kicked off on Sunday, April 15, in Buea with 12 goals scored in two games.

After a series of reschedules and hindrances, the season finally took off to the satisfaction of football lovers in the Region, when the opening day witnessed a 12-goal thriller for the first time in the history of the Southwest Regional League.

The launching this year was done by the Vice President of the Southwest FECAFOOT Buereau, Helen Sakwe, who also doubles as the President of female football in Cameroon. While talking to pressmen after the kick-off, Helen Sakwe expressed her satisfaction with the fact that the season finally commenced. She also reiterated the fact that one of the innovations this year will be that the championship will be played in five towns due to the insecurity in some Divisions in the region. Going by this, town like Kumba, Muyuka, Limbe, Tiko and Buea will host games this year. She also made it clear that, unlike in the past years when the league was halted at some points due to some issues, this year, the league will run smoothly.

The first encounter of the game saw Catholic University Sports Academy of Buea beat visiting Njalla Quan Sports Academy of Limbe 4-1 to carry the day.

In the second encounter, Cinyodev Academy of Buea, formed in November 2011, lost at home to visiting Best Stars of Limbe founded in February 2007, 3-4. Best Stars came from behind to carry the day to the dismay of the home fans who believed it was all done and dusted for them to be winners of the game after an early 2-0 lead.

Other Day One matches of the Southwest Regional League will continue on Thursday, April 19, with the top match of the day being Victoria United that will host Continental Football Academy of Buea. The game will take place at the Limbe Centenary stadium at night. It will be the first official outing for ‘Born Again” Continental Football Academy of Essa Pius Tabi since he bought the club four months ago.

The encounter between OPOPO (One People One Power) and the GraGra Boys of Buea, is tipped to be a mouth-watering encounter by bookmakers.

The early match in Limbe will see the Lava Boys of Mount Cameroon FC against their host LIFCA managed by the Limbe City Council.

Great players who have made their names in Cameroon football and also out of Cameroon have plied their trade at the Southwest Regional League. These include players the likes of Valentine Atem, Pius Ndefi, Enoh Eyong, Robert NdipTambe, Niba Macdonald, Christian Basoggog, among others.

The championship is made up of 26 clubs divided into four pools with two clubs expected to qualify in each pool for the Southwest Mini Interpools tournament (play-offs).