St Bernard Parish, Kedjom Keku, Mourn Pioneer Parish Priest

By Peter Adi Fonte

The Christians of the St Bernard Parish Kedjom Keku in the Tubah Subdivision in Mezam Division recently organised a memorial mass in memory of their pioneer Parish Priest Rev.Fr Roberto Pirovana, alias â€˜father magicâ€™.

Father Roberto died in Italy on the February 15, after taking ill. The mass in his memory, was said by the Archbishop of Bamenda alongside 17 priests. In attendance, were Capuchin brothers and sisters as well as Parish pastoral council executives alongside other invited guests.

In his homily the vicar general said that Rev. Fr. Roberto Piravano alias â€˜Father Magicâ€™ as he was popularly known was a Parish Priest of Kedjom Keku for about two years. Going by him, Father Roberto did not look sick, thus he, the Vicar General was shocked when he learned of his death.

The Vicar in his homily advised Christians to live good and holy lives, knowing that they are on a pilgrimage, and thus should be prepared to die one day, in order to meet God. He enjoined Christians to live according to the tenets of the 10 commandments, especially by loving one another and living in peace with one another.

He said the deceased who also served as Parish Priest in Shisong had worked in the seminary for eleven years as well in Kumbo and Bambui where he was superior. The Vicar, said Fr. Roberto was a generous man who lived his vows in poverty, chastity and obedience. He told the Christians to immortalise late Rev Father Roberto by putting in to practice all the things he taught them. Father Ngalim extended condolences of the archbishop to the Christians of Kedjom Keku for the great loss. He called on the Christians to continuously pray for the repose of his soul while collaborating and giving Rev Father Amos Bongdin and his assistant full support.

The Chairman of the Parish Pastoral Council of St. Bernardâ€™s parish Mr Peter Adi Fonte in his speech thanked all who turned out to celebrate the memorial mass with them, adding that it shows their love and concern. He credited the deceased priest with the erection of the St Bernard parish, renovation of the parish hall, school buildings and also the lobby for funds from friends in Italy to construct a basketball pitch.