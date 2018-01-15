The Mentors Foundation Donates To Widows, Orphans

By Andrew Nsoseka

The Mentors Foundation, in the last days of 2017, donated food items to widows and orphans in Mutengene, at Dorcas Orphanage, where they communed with the orphans.

The NGO pledged to continue helping widows and orphans. The gesture was made in line with the NGO’s resolve to always give back to its community, by supporting the less privileged members of the society.

The members of the Buea-based nongovernmental organisation donated food items, dresses, toiletries and other basic amenities to the Dorcas Orphanage and to over one hundred widows in Mutengene, Tiko Subdivision.

The donation, which is said to be one of the end-of-year packages of the NGO, was aimed at ensuring that the less privileged be able to enjoy their end-of-year festivities, despite their conditions.

Speaking as she welcomed the guests, the Director of Dorcas Orphanage, who was overwhelmed with joy, spoke will tears in her eyes, remarking that; “This gesture touches us straight in the heart, and due to this act, we believe that we are not actually abandoned by the society.”

To her, the donated items will not just assist the children to spend a memorable end-of-year celebration, but will also sustain them for a long time. To a representative of the widows who each received a package from the Mentors Foundation, “This is the first time after a very long time that we actually do feel loved.”

Speaking during the donation exercise, Paul Agbor Agbor, Chief Executive Officer of the Mentors Foundation, told the beneficiaries: “We are here today to celebrate and spend New Year with you our mothers, brothers and sisters. We want you all to note that you are not alone and can always count on our support when ever need arises.”