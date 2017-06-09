The Post Desk Editor Dedicates Award To Colleagues

From (L-R) The Post Desk Editor, Abah and Kumba Bureau Chief, Fokwen pose with award after ceremony

By Maxcel Fokwen

The Desk Editor of Cameroon’s leading English bi-weekly newspaper, The Post, Isidore Abah, has dedicated an award conferred on him as ‘Best Young Print Media Editor’, to his colleagues of the same media outfit.

Abah was, on June 3, honoured in Kumba during an award ceremony staged at the behest of the management of The Scoop Media Group.

At the end of the ceremony, The Post Desk Editor said he was humbled to have been singled out with such an award.

Abah stated that, if such recognitions are coming his way, the glory must be redirected to the ‘ crack team’ at The Post spread all over the country.

He explained that if the workers of The Post were not good at their professional exploits, his own part of the bargain will not have gained such recognition.

To him, the recognition is entirely in honour of the staff and management of The Post Newspaper.

â€œIt came to me as a surprise. I think this points to the fact that, whatever we do in our small corners, is being examined within the public space.

Indeed, I am humbled to have been given this award. I can only assure you of my commitment to keep on doing what we have been doing at The Post as a team,” Abah promised.

Besides, he disclosed that if God permits, the award will be unveiled at a suitable time to the management team and staff of the media outfit. The award, he remarked, was the second in his journalism career.

The University of Buea Journalism and Mass Communication graduate said the ceremony equally offered a platform for him to share his expertise with other colleagues and discuss some burning issues related to the practice of the profession.

According to the Publisher of The Scoop, Larry Esong, the Desk Editor of The Post, Isidore Abah, exudes a lot of humility and respect, despite his show of professional intelligence on the job.

Esong said, considering the age and person of the young journalist, Abah remains an indispensible human resource for the future of journalism in Anglophone Cameroon.

The same comments and ripples of applause saluted the handing over of the award to the Desk Editor. Many are those who stood from their seat to catch a glimpse of a journalists described in different solemn words through different persons at the occasion.