Traditional Ruler Detained Over Missing FCFA 300,000

By Maxcel Fokwen

Chief Hans Mongo of Weme Village, Konye Sub Division of the Southwest Region was on Thursday, January 11, detained at the Konye Gendarmerie Brigade after a member of his Traditional Council claimed he lost FCFA 300,000 owing to instructions which the Chief issued.

Mongo only regained his freedom after the said money was paid. He is said to have signed an undertaking to pay an extra FCFA 50,000 as expenditure to follow up the matter.

The Post gathered that some time ago, the traditional ruler ordered his Traditional Council to assist the Mbonge All Students Association, BOASA.

It is reported that when the BOASA executive went to the village council they were given only FCFA 10,000.

This was on the premise that there was no money in the coffers.

Chief Mongo is said to have sent the students back to the village Council, insisting for substantive support to be given them.

Accounts hold that, in the course of the interactions, the Traditional Council members abandoned their record book and left venting anger that they had no money left.

It was on the premise of the abandoned record book that one of the Traditional Council members is said to have reported the Chief to the gendarmes claiming that, he left FCFA 300,000 in the records book which he wanted to use to pledge a cocoa farm