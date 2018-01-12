Troops Ruin Effective School Resumption In Anglophone Regions

By Isidore Abah



January 8, 2018, was chanted like the countryâ€™s national anthem by most Anglophones, especially adherents of the Ambazonia Interim Government.

This was the day the Interim Government had slated for the effective resumption of classes in the Northwest and Southwest Regions of Cameroon, after close to two years of socio-political upheavals, triggered by the teachersâ€™ and lawyersâ€™ strikes.

As the turmoil quaked through major towns of the Northwest and Southwest Regions, the educational and judicial sectors were paralysed.

The mobilisation ahead of January 8 among parents, pupils, students and education stakeholders was unprecedented.

Many parents were elated to send their children back to school after wondering in academic limbo for almost two years.

Even Government officials, who had hitherto claimed in front of cameras that classes in the two English-speaking Regions of Cameroon were effective but were later challenged by the stack reality of a paltry 10 percent attendance rate, were now banking on January 8 for effective school resumption.

Meantime, the school resumption hype was drenched on Sunday, January 7, 2018, when news broke that Nigerian Security forces have abducted officials of the Ambazonia Interim Government in Nigeria.

According to a press release signed by the Secretary of Communications and IT of the â€˜Federal Republic of Ambazoniaâ€™, Chris Anu, the members of the Interim Government led by its President, Sisiku Julius AyukTabe and nine others were abducted at about 19:30 pm in Nera Hotels, Ekwueme Road, Abuja Nigeria.

Among those arrested were: Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe, Dr. Nfor Ngala Nfor, Dr. Fidelis Nde Che, Dr. Henry Kimeng, Prof. Awasum, Dr. Cornelius Kwanga, Tassang Wilfred, Barrister Eyambe Elias, Dr. Ojong Okongho and Barrister Nalowa Bih.

News of the leadersâ€™ arrest spread like wild fire in the two Regions, forcing the

Secretary of Communications and IT to announced a three day Ghost Town in the Northwest and Southwest Regions from Monday, January 8 to Wednesday January 10.

Despite the odds, the school doors flung opened on Monday, January 8, but the effervescence that was expected was absent.

Classes wobbled-off in the midst of confusion and tight security.

At Bilingual Grammar School, BGS, Molyko, one of the Vice Principals, Bruno Walto, asserted that classes in the institution began on Wednesday, January 3 and that the school witnessed an increase in the number of students that morning.

Walto said most of the staff and students were present, given the importance of second termin the academic calendar.

On his part, the Principal of Government Technical High School, GTHS, Molyko, Ronard Apay, said over 500 students registered last week and hope that the number will continue to increase.

Meanwhile, after visiting some schools in Buea on January 8, Southwest Regional Delegate of Basic Education, Dorothy Motaze, said the signs were encouraging and expressed optimism that things will get better.

The situation in the Northwest Region was not different. According to reports from Bamenda, Kumbo, Fundong, Wum, Mbengwi and Nkambe, the news about the arrest of Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe and co shattered all the plans for an effective school resumption.

It would be recalled that the Government began sabotaging the January 8 school resumption campaign to discredit the Ambazonia Interim Government, when Secondary Education Minister, Jean Ernest Ngalle Bibehe, ordered for classes to resume on January 3.

Initially, the second term for the 2017/2018 academic year was supposed to commence on Monday, January 8.

But when some Government officials learnt that the date coincided with the same date the Ambazonia Interim Government has crusading for effective classes to resume in the entire West Cameroon, Government precipitated school re-opening on Wednesday, January 3.