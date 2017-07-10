UB Fake Certificate Probe: Investigations Show Buea Mayor Entered UB Through Back Door

By Bouddih Adams

Following the allegations that the Mayor of Buea surreptitiously entered the University of Buea with one A-Level GCE paper, we engaged an investigation that took us to other towns and many GCE centres to garner the hard facts and figures.

Our findings showed that a candidate in the name of Ekema Patrick Esunge sat for the GCE seven times. He started sitting for the exam in 1995 and failed. In 1996, he sat again for the exam at the Molyko External and passed in one subject; History D with an ‘E’ Grade.

After that, he made several attempts every other year, changing combinations comprising Economics, History, Geography and French at different times, and in the different centres to wit: Molyko External, Muea External, Kumba External. He gave up sitting for the exam after the 2007 session which was the 7th and last time he sat.

Back Door Admission

In the 2007, having immersed himself in politics, he picked up the one ‘E’ he got in 1996, used his political position and influenced a political ally of high standing in UB to be admitted in the varsity which prides itself as the “The Place To Be”.

UB is known to have rejected, outright, applications for admission with even two ‘E’ Grades at the ‘A’ Level.

Ekema was given a 1st Degree in History in 2000 and also a job as one of the support staff of the university. He then proceeded to get a Masters Degree, also in History. It is alleged that he recently engaged a programme for a PhD in one of the State Universities in Yaounde.

Fake Certificate Saga

Reports say when the outgoing Vice Chancellor of the UB requested for funds for the salaries of support staff and the Minister of Finance saw the whooping amount and the number of support staff, he was scandalised and asked for documents to justify the figures.

It was discovered that about 70 of the support staff faked certificates to get employment. The Government ordered that they should be fired.

It is held that when Ekema got wind of the expulsion of support staff with fake certificates, he quickly went and resigned. He apparently was still keeping the job after becoming Mayor, contrary to the regulations.

Accordingly, he would not continue the PhD programme when it has been found that the threshold from which he did graduate and post-graduate studies is fake.

Mayor Ekema Calls PhDs Pigs

The stage was the Buea Town Hall. The date June 16, 2017. The unfolding drama was the first ordinary session of the Buea Council for 2017.

Councillors had answered present and the business of the day was supposed to commence at 9.00am. But they had to wait for the Supervisory Authority, the SDO for Fako.

It was not until 12-noon that the SDO, Zang III, cruised in.

The Councillors heaved a sigh of relief. The Mayor then took the boss to his (Mayor’s) office. They would spend close to an hour. The Councillors waited as if for the white smoke during the election of Pope.

When the two authorities emerged from the inner chamber, the aroma of the finest blends of hot drinks trailed the Mayor as he sauntered to the high table to take his seat, after his boss.

After the cosmetic salutations and the traditional payment of homage to fatherland, the Mayor opened his 32-page speech, in which he had engraved following his name, his latest title harvested at last May 20: “Knight of the Cameroon Order of Valour” (the ‘Knight’ is spelled by Mayor Ekema as ‘Night’ (darkness)).

When the speech was given out, someone observed that, maybe, he does not know the spelling of his new pet title, which he compels people to pronounce to beget his mayoral service or attention.

For instance, if one wanted some document signed, one must address him: “Please, Lord Mayor, Knight (or night) of the Cameroon Order of Valour, Mr. Patrick blah-blah-blah.

‘Night of Valour’s’ Nightingale Song

The speech, which he apparently enjoyed like a song of nightingale, lasted close to an hour. In it, he referred to supporters of the Anglophone Crisis as “prophets of doom” and accused some Councillors who, he averred, “have opted to relinquish the missions they owe their constituencies and seem to be rubbing shoulders with supposed external elite who actually fuel the crisis, being enemies of the State in disguise.”

As part of his achievements he stated that; “we hatched and executed plans to frustrate the move of SDF Members of Parliament … to stage a march in Buea in support of the Common Law lawyers and Anglophone Teachers’ cause. He also mentioned how he bought taxis to frustrate the ghost town operation.

He lambasted some workers who have been carrying on protest after protest for non payment of their salaries due to the fact that they belong to “The Mbella Moki Camp”.

After the Council session, the Mayor described some of the Councillors and elite who are PhD holders, that their doctorate degrees are golden rings on the noses of pigs. He also referred to an elite as an occultist and to an MP as a menopausal inconsequential.

Meantime, some Councillors and local politicians, a week after that, reportedly filed a motion for a vote of no confidence on Mayor Ekema to the Secretary General of the CPDM in Yaounde.