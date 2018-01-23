Unidentified Gunmen Target Mbengwi BIR Barrack

By Chris Mbunwe

As we went to press, information reaching us has it that rumours were making the rounds in Mbengwi, Chief Town of Momo Division in the Northwest Region that a group of unidentified gunmen were planning to attack the BIR Barracks last Friday night.

Our source in Mbengwi, the MP, Edna Mbah said the SDO told her that in order to pre-empt such an attack, the BIR elements started shooting on every angle that night to dissipate any of such attempts, given that the rumours of the surprising attack were wild in Mbengwi.