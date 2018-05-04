US Ambassador Hails CBC Health Services

By Chris Mbunwe

The US Ambassador to Cameroon, H. E. Peter Henry Barlerin, has expressed satisfaction with the heavy impact created by the US Government through the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief known as PEPFAR.

The diplomat was speaking in Bamenda, during his maiden visit to the Northwest Region.

He expressed gratitude to CBC Health Services, CBCHS, after a guided tour of the exhibition stands mounted by the Support Group Programme.

The US Ambassador promised to continue supporting CBC Health Services in ensuring that the population enjoys good health services for a strong nation.

In his speech, the Director of CBCHS, Prof. Pius Tih Muffih, said the HIV free project started in 2011 in the Northwest and Southwest Regions with PEPFAR funding and expanded to the Littoral and Centre Regions in April 2015.

“It has continued to chat the way forward for HIV and AIDS prevention and treatment in Cameroon. The PEPFAR funding is facilitating access to life saving HIV/AIDS services to men, women, children and key populations in four Regions of Cameroon.”

Prof. Tih said for all the four focused Regions, mother to child transmission of HIV has dropped from 9 percent in 2011 to under 3percent in 2017 and the HIV prevalence rate has also dropped from over 6 percent in 2011 to around 4 percent in 2017.

“Currently, our Centre and Littoral clients are placed regularly on Anti-Retroviral drugs at the PEPFAR project sites. Our Ambassador, our hearts are filled with happiness and the desire to collaborate more with you so that together we can help the people of Cameroon reach the UNAIDS vision 2020 that 90 percent of all HIV positive people should know their HIV status and that 90 percent of those who are HIV Positive be placed on treatment, and of all who are on treatment, 90 percent of them should have viral suppression. Above all, we are exceedingly glad that finally our country operating plan (COP18) was approved in Washington last week,” he said.

He thanked the US Government for sponsoring the EID reference laboratory in Mutengene, stating that this is one of the only few accredited laboratories in the country and the CEMAC Sub Region.

“The laboratory runs HIV samples for Littoral and Southwest Regions and periodically for the Centre Region.”

On his part, the Director of the Bamenda Regional Hospital, Dr. Thompson Kinge, said his institution has benefitted from the infrastructure and the training of personnel from the American Government which has impacted the lives of patients as direct beneficiaries.