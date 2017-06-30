Where Is SCNC Leader, Nfor Ngala Nfor?

Nfor Ngala Nfor

By Chris Mbunwe

The whereabouts of the firebrand Southern Cameroons National Council, SCNC, Leader, Nfor Ngala Nfor, is raising suspicious eyebrows in the Northwest and Southwest Regions of Cameroon.

Nfor Ngala Nforâ€™s last public outing was some three months ago at the Nkwen Baptist Church, where he worships every Sunday.

When this reporter visited Nfor Nforâ€™s residence situated at Ntabessi neighbourhood in Nkwen Bamenda, the place was virtually deserted as only some children were around but would not comment on the where about of their father.

Talking to The Post, former SCNC Secretary General, Ngewi Asungwain, who is also being hunted disclosed that Nfor Nfor is operating underground, following the banning of SCNC and its activities in Cameroon by the Government.