Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Why Anglophones Continuously Feel Marginalised

Why Anglophones Continuously Feel Marginalised 

Posted: 8:41 am, April 24, 2018

Anglophones feel systemically marginalised by the government for a good number of reasons, despite the claim by a just a handful of persons to the contrary.

The national entrance examinations into schools that develop the human resources of Cameroon are set by the French Subsystem. This makes it difficult for Anglophones and Francophones to compete on an equal playing field. The Examination Board members for these entrance examinations are all Francophones, which places some bias against Anglophone candidates.
There are six ministries that concern education, but only one of them is headed by an Anglophone, Dr. Pauline Nalova Lyonga Egbe of Secondary Education

Of the 36 Ministers who defended the budgets for the Ministries a couple of months, only one was Anglophone.
In the 1961 Constitution, the Vice President was the second most important person in State protocol. Today, the Prime Minister (a appointed Anglophone) is the fourth most important person in State protocol, coming after the President of the Republic, the President of the Senate and the President of the National Assembly.

The prioritisation of the French language over the English language is a very glaring issue. State institutions put documents and public notices in French, with no of poor English translations. Most public exams are set in French, most often than not, even in English-speaking Regions

Most of the heads of government offices speak only French, even in the English-speaking Regions. Visitors and clients to government offices are then expected to speak in French.
Most Senior Administrators and members of the forces of law and order in the Northwest and Southwest Regions are French-speaking and there is a lack of effort for them to demonstrate an understanding of Anglophone culture, which they think itâ€™s of no importance to them.

Members of Inspection Teams, Missions and Facilitators for Seminars sent from the Ministries in Yaounde to the erstwhile British Southern Cameroons are mostly French-speaking, and the English-speaking audience is expecting to understand them.

Most of the Military Tribunals in the Northwest and Southwest Regions conduct their courts in French.
Finance documents such as the COBAC Code, the CIMA Code and the OHADA Code were all conceived and published in French.
The Magistrates in the Southern Cameroons regions are disproportionately Francophone. Government-appointed officials such as Senior Divisional Officers, the Divisional Officers, Commissioners and Commandants are disproportionately Francophone. There are Francophone principals in Anglophone schools, Francophone directors and doctors in Hospitals, managers of banks and mobile telephone companies are predominantly Francophone.

Now, what has changed after almost two years of crisis with all the promises to redress the situation? That is why Anglophone Cameroonians continuously feel marginalised.

Terence Nyanga Manih

    Posted in:  Comment, News

