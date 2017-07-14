Will Profs Ngomo, Ako Redeem UB’s Battered Image?

Professor Ngomo Horace Manga

By Joshua Boanong & Naomi Tawah

The commissioning of the Pro-Chancellor and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Buea, UB,July 10, witnessed a demonstration staged by students calling for withdrawal of degrees the University conferred on Buea Mayor, Patrick Ekema Esunge.

The students requested the commissioning official;the Minister of Higher Education, Professor Jacques Fame Ndongo, to withdraw both the BSc and MSc Patrick Ekema Esunge had obtained from the University of Buea.

The students greeted Minister Fame Ndongo as he exited the Dorothy Njeuma Limunga Amphitheatre, where the commissioning had just taken place, with placards carrying messages which read: “Higher Education is Accessible Based on Merit, Not Fraud,” Our Campus is not meant for O’Level Holders”,“UB is a place to be, Prison is a place for Patrick Ekema”,Ekema Patrick, we don’t want you in UB… you are a fraudster”, “ Give back our Honour by Defending your Credentials,”, “Ekema, don’t come and corrupt our VC, he is Honest,” demanding that Mayor Ekema’s certificates obtained in UB be withdrawn.

In response, the Minister assured the students that he shall take action on the matter within the shortest time possible.

The students then marched on to Senator Mbella Moki, who told them that it is their right to protest.

Meantime, the commissioning of the new UB Pro-Chancellor, Professor Ako Edward Oben, and Vice Chancellor, Professor Horace Ngomo Manga, had gone hitch-free.

The duo was ushered into the Amphitheatre by an Oroko juju which walked ahead majestically and ushered the academicians to respective seats.

Commissioning them, the Higher Education Minister called on the two to head the institution in respect of the new university norms, academic managerial and digital governance policies prescribed by the Head of State, President Paul Biya.

He also called on both officials to ensure better teaching and academic stability in the university. He further urged them to consolidate the peace that the institution is reputed for.

The two academics pulled a crowd of family members, friends, academic staff, students, traditional rulers, village elite, who came to witness their installation.