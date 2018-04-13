Yaounde Military Court Slams Anglophone Activists Heavy Sentences “No Tribunal Can Solve The Anglophone Problem” Accused Tells Judge

By Andrew Nsoseka

The Yaounde Military Tribunal has sentenced Terence Penn to 12 years in prison, alongside Benjamin Che, and Andrew Ambeizi who also received a sentence of 11 years in prison.

Penn’s sentence was proclaimed with a fine of FCFA 5 million.

Information made public by Barrister Agbor Nkongho of the Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa, holds that Penn, who was charged with terrorism, secession, group rebellion and incitement to civil war, was found guilty by the military tribunal of; complicity to secession, complicity to financing terrorism, hostility to the fatherland and complicity to incite rebellion.

Penn Makes Impassioned Statement

Reacting to his heavy jail and that of two others sentenced alongside him as well as those awaiting trial, Penn told the Military Tribunal that their sentences and that of others will not solve the Anglophone crisis.

Penn told Court that he is not a terrorist, nor is he a secessionist. After noting that he is for change in institutional laws to benefit the English minority in the country, Penn averred that “Terrorism is an attribute to people and individuals who decry societal injustice and inequality, then, find me guilty again because these are the reasons for which I stand before you today. Where then is the Justice that we seek?”