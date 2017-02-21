YOSA, Coton Shine In CAF Championships

By Basil K. Mbuye

It was a bright day for Cameroonian clubs that took part in the return legs of the CAF Championships on Saturday, February 18.

Yong Sports Academy of Bamenda aka YOSA, Coton Sports of Garoua and Apejes of Mfou, all made it to the next round of the CAF Championships.

In the CAF Confederation Cup, playing at home at the Douala Reunification Stadium against Defence Force of Ethiopia, YOSA gave their visitors a reception they will wish to forget soonest. Despite a 1-0 deficit in the away leg a week ago, the Bamenda boys spanked their opponents 2-0 to qualify for the next stage of the competition. The two goals which were scored on either half of the game came courtesy to Alexander Nsangue and Berzing Sterling. YOSA will face Sportive Sfaxcein of Tunisia in the next stage of the competition.

On her part, the 2016 Cup of Cameroon winners, Apejes of Mfou, playing away in Senegal, were beaten 2-1 by their host, Niarry Talli. However, they qualified on away goal after a 2-2 aggregate. This was thanks to their 1-0 victory in the first leg.

Coton Sports of Garoua, representing Cameroon in the CAF Champions League, the Garoua boys qualified in a grand style after demolishing their visitors Atlabara FC of South Sudan 5-2 to seal a place in the Round of 16 in the competition.

On their part, UMS of Loum will take on Leopards FC of Dolisie at home after they were beaten in the away leg 0-1 in DR Congo.